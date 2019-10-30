Khari and Tallulah take on Halloween

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s time for the “Monster Mash!” Our WBRC service dog, Tallulah, is right in the middle of it.
Khari McCrary is the 16-year-old Gardendale High School student who received Tallulah from Service Dogs of Alabama. She needs “Lula” to help her deal with seizures. They were among the hundreds of special needs students from Jefferson County middle and high schools to take part in the annual “Monster Mash.”
They gathered at the Zamora Temple in Irondale on Wednesday for a Halloween dance and a hot dog lunch. There was also a costume contest. Khari chose to go as “Wonder Woman” and Tallulah dressed up as a rather furry banana split. We are delighted to see the two of them doing so well and having a lot of fun.
Happy Halloween!
