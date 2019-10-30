How to make sure trick-or-treaters are seen by drivers on Halloween

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is full of scares, but something seriously scary is the danger children face while trick or treating. Traffic data shows pedestrians have a 43 percent higher risk of death on Halloween night. To make sure your loved ones are safe, you can make sure they’re easily seen.
Mom magazine writer and Babypalooza founder, Cecilia Pearson, says there are simple things that "light up" your children that could help keep them safe. Glow sticks, reflective tape and flash lights are easily found this time of year.
Reflective tape can be easily found at most hardware stores. This can be stuck onto the child's jack-o-lantern or candy bag, as well as their shoes and even their costumes.
Glow sticks are every where and in every store around Halloween time. Some stores even have themed glow sticks that could fit with the theme of the child’s costume. Parents can use them as accessories and put them on children’s neck, wrists, and ankles. Pearson says you can just make it part of their costume, or make it a costume, calling it a “glow person.” She claims you simply can’t overdo safety when it comes to having them been seen. “Anything that you can use to easily identify your child in a dark situation is fair game,” said Pearson.
One thing Pearson suggest is keeping a positive spin on it. You don’t have to talk about it being for safety and protection; it’s just part of what’s trick-or-treaters do. “Unless you make them think it’s something abnormal, they’re going to go for it. So, it’s like this is part of the costume: let’s put on the glow stick; everybody get your flashlights,” suggests Pearson.
Her final tip was to make sure guardians can see the kids. She suggests kids always walk in front of the adult. No matter how many times moms say they have eyes in the back of their heads, they truly don’t. It’s easier to protect children when they’re in your front eye sight, than from behind.
