How to make sure trick-or-treaters are seen by drivers on Halloween

Glow sticks are every where and in every store around Halloween time. Some stores even have themed glow sticks that could fit with the theme of the child’s costume. Parents can use them as accessories and put them on children’s neck, wrists, and ankles. Pearson says you can just make it part of their costume, or make it a costume, calling it a “glow person.” She claims you simply can’t overdo safety when it comes to having them been seen. “Anything that you can use to easily identify your child in a dark situation is fair game,” said Pearson.