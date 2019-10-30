Hoover considering purchase of several properties

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover’s mayor says the city is considering the purchase of several new properties.
One area is between Highway 150 and South Shades Crest Road. It would be used for a possible new interchange with I-459.
“That will be the answer to traffic on South Shades Crest for Bessemer, Hoover, Helena residents that use that. It will be the answer for the Ross Bridge, Deer Valley area that use Highway 150 and have to move to the interstate. And it will relieve traffic off Highway 150 itself,” said Mayor Frank Brocato.
The city has already bought some land there and this would add to that. Negotiations are currently underway.
The interchange itself though, still has several years in the making.
In addition, Brocato plans to present a contract to the council this week to buy the Hoover-Randle Home. For the last few years, it has been used to host events.
“We believe it’s just a great compliment to the venues that we offer in the city now. Things like the Aldridge Gardens, of course the Finley Center. This is a different type of space,” said Brocato.
One area the city is no longer interested in buying is the historic Smith Family Property in Bluff Park.
Brocato says the city has been trying to buy it over the last month.
"All three offers were rejected and so at this point the council has decided to step back,” said Brocato.
That property is slated to be auctioned off on October 30.
The mayor also is wanting to negotiate the purchase of some property in Moss Rock Preserve. Brocato says he wants to see a designated parking area for the Preserve and to stop development from approaching the entrance.
