Heart Gallery Alabama: Jazmin

Jazmin, born July 2005, is a helpful, sweet, and very lovable child. She is talkative, joyful, and funny. She is a child who easily attaches to others.
She likes to hold hands and give hugs once she gets to know you. She is a loyal child who will take up for her siblings.
Jazmin enjoys listening to music and playing outside. If she could plan a day all about herself she would choose to go shopping and visit her siblings.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
