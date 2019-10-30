Halloween comes early for kids, families at Lakeshore Foundation

“You always think, ‘Is my child going to make friends? Are there going to be friends that can look past the fact that she’s in a wheelchair?’ Especially as we get older and those things start to matter more. And it doesn’t. It doesn’t matter here," said Corinne. "Everyone here either has a disability or has a sibling with a disability. Everyone here understands. The parents understand, the kids understand. And it makes me so happy, so thankful.”