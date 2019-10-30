FIRST ALERT: Rain likely today with a few strong storms

HALLOWEEN: We’ll likely see temperatures hold steady in the 60s tonight into tomorrow morning. A line of showers and a few storms will likely move through Central Alabama tomorrow morning. Behind the line of rain, temperatures are expected to drop significantly. We’ll likely see our high temperatures occur early in the morning with temperatures dropping during the afternoon and evening hours. By noon, temperatures could be in the 50s. We expect temperatures to be in the 40s for trick-or-treating between 5-8 p.m. Most of the rain should be out of here Thursday evening. When you combine the northwest winds at 10-20 mph with temperatures in the 40s, it will feel very cold. Make sure you bundle up the kids tomorrow evening. It could easily feel like it is in the 30s!