FIRST ALERT: Rain likely today with a few strong storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It is a wet start to the day as rain continues to move in from the south. With clouds and rain around, temperatures are very warm for this time of the year with most of us in the 60s. You will want to slow down and allow extra time to get to your destination this morning. Rain will be widespread this morning with showers becoming off and on by this afternoon and evening. With a little heating today, we can't rule out a few thunderstorms late this evening and into the overnight hours. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 70s today with southerly winds at 10-15 mph.
FIRST ALERT: We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see a few strong or possibly severe storms today. The threat for severe weather appears low, but it is not zero at this time. Models are indicating some unstable air moving into Alabama late this evening and into the overnight hours. A few storms that form could produce strong winds and maybe a brief spin-up tornado. The strongest dynamics might not occur until tonight or early tomorrow as the strong cold front moves into our area. Since there is a small threat for severe storms overnight, we encourage everyone to have multiple ways to receive warnings such as a NOAA Weather Radio and our WBRC First Alert Weather App.
HALLOWEEN: We’ll likely see temperatures hold steady in the 60s tonight into tomorrow morning. A line of showers and a few storms will likely move through Central Alabama tomorrow morning. Behind the line of rain, temperatures are expected to drop significantly. We’ll likely see our high temperatures occur early in the morning with temperatures dropping during the afternoon and evening hours. By noon, temperatures could be in the 50s. We expect temperatures to be in the 40s for trick-or-treating between 5-8 p.m. Most of the rain should be out of here Thursday evening. When you combine the northwest winds at 10-20 mph with temperatures in the 40s, it will feel very cold. Make sure you bundle up the kids tomorrow evening. It could easily feel like it is in the 30s!
RAINFALL POTENTIAL: Models are indicating we could see another 1-3 inches of rain between now and tomorrow evening. Drought conditions will likely improve across the state thanks to our rain chances over the next 24-36 hours.
POTENTIAL FREEZE/LIKELY FROST FRIDAY: Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s Friday morning. It is a good idea to protect your plants and to bring your pets inside. High temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 50s Friday. It will feel more like January as we head into the weekend.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We will likely see clouds increase across Alabama over the weekend, but we should remain chilly and dry. Highs in the upper 50s with overnight lows dipping into the 30s. We trend warmer next week with high temperatures approaching the lower 70s next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Try to stay dry on this wet Wednesday!
