Fairfield City Schools no longer a failing district, superintendent explains how they did it

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a lot of momentum in Fairfield City Schools, as the superintendent declared the district is thriving and financially sound in spite of the city’s budget problems.
Dr. Regina Thompson sat down exclusively with WBRC to discuss the districts new grade on the state report card.
“I came in with the motto, ‘There’s no stopping us now. We’re on the move,’” said Dr. Thompson.
In her two short years as head of Fairfield City School, Dr. Thompson has improved the districts state score from an "F" to an overall score of 75 on the Alabama State Department of Education 2019 report card.
The improvement happened despite many obstacles from vacant positions to high student transience and poverty rates, according to Thompson.
“We lost staff. Were we losing staff because they got the district was not stable financially or because the city was not stable financially? We had to really go in and explain it to them, in spite of what the city is going through, guess what, let’s be transparent, our finances are in tact. We have funding to buy resources and we are good stewards of our money,” said Dr. Thompson.
According to Dr. Thompson, who also has a background in business, the district uses grants to supplement state and federal funding.
Recently securing a grant and partnership with Cahaba Medical Center to bring accessible healthcare to the district.
Watch the video to see Dr. Thompson explain the partnership.
Next, the district turned its focus to parents and culture.
“We build a culture and climate that is inviting. That is welcoming and warm. That our parents - I don’t care how they come in, you treat them like they have on a three-piece suit. You treat them like they belong,” explained Dr. Thompson.
With supportive personnel, school board, and parents, Thompson said the districts positive changes in the classroom is evident in their state score.
“Educating students, that is what’s important to me; that we educate them to their fullest potential but we also have to ensure that the staff that is educating them are supported as well,” said Dr. Thompson.
Dr. Thompson said she was excited about implementing more clubs in schools and focusing on the creativity to engage students in learning.
Click on the video to watch Dr. Thompson speak on new district-wide programs.
