City attorney says dispute has held up work on Gadsden community center

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden’s city attorney says he hopes a dispute that has idled construction of a new community center will soon be resolved.
Construction on the new East Gadsden Community Center began in February 2018, and was supposed to be finished a year ago. It was meant to replace an older building that dates back more than 50 years.
But a dispute with the contractor building the community center, Mayor Sherman Guyton calls it a lawsuit, has left the work unfinished.
The nature of the dispute has not been publicly disclosed. People have been calling council members, even the WBRC Newsroom, to find out why work has stopped and if the center will ever be completed.
However, the city attorney says he's ordered the mayor and council to not comment publicly on the dispute while he works with the contractor's bonding company.
“We are at the very end of negotiating with the bonding company, we’re dotting our i’s and crossing our t’s. And hopefully in the very near future we should start seeing some work done out there,” Lee Roberts told the council at Tuesday’s meeting.
Roberts’ comments came as a response to a citizen who had been asking about the project. The project, and the dispute,was also a topic of discussion a few weeks ago at a pre-council meeting.
Roberts says substantial progress was made as recently as the Monday afternoon, before Tuesday’s council meeting.
