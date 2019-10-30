Brookside police lieutenant arrested for public intoxication in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police arrested a lieutenant with Brookside police Tuesday night for public intoxication.
Police were called to Dave and Busters around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a disorderly person.
Officers arrived on scene and made contact with a man they say was intoxicated to the point of being a danger to himself or others. While speaking with witnesses, officers learned the suspect had also been harassing other customers at the establishment.
James Sebestain Savelle III, of Helena, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. He was released from jail after posting bond.
Police say additional charges for harassment are forthcoming.
