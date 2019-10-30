Birmingham family and police seek information on Valley Avenue death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A grieving Birmingham family is hoping someone will come forward with information to help find the person who killed Kijuan Harrell.
Harrell was just 20-years-old when was shot on Valley Avenue in June of last year. His mother said he planned to enter classes at UAB, possibly try to play for the basketball team.
“There are days where we are good. There are days we break down and everybody we cries because what was done to him was totally wrong,” his mother Ghiquita Dixon said.
Birmingham police were called to Fox Valley Apartments on Valley Avenue on June 23rd, 2018 where a man was found shot inside of a vehicle. Investigators say that earlier, a group of people had gathered in a parking lot just up the street from where the car was found.
“There was an altercation there. They left that location along with another vehicle. We know gunshots were fired,” Sgt. Johnny Williams with the Birmingham Police Department said.
Investigators are convinced someone in that crowd that night, may have some critical information about the case.
“We don’t know if they were firing outside of their vehicle into the victim’s vehicle or nearby. We not quite sure. We need someone to help put the puzzle together,” Williams said.
Getting closure would mean a lot to Harrell’s family.
“It would mean the world to us to find the persons responsible for this,” Dixon said.
Anyone with information can contact the Birmingham Police Department 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.
