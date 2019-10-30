ACA, Bibb Co. to end regular season with undefeated battle

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - American Christian Academy and Bibb County will battle it out Friday night for our Sideline Game of the Week.
Although this is a non-region game, the Patriots and Choctaws are both undefeated and hope to use this game to their advantage heading into the playoffs.
“I think this is a great game to set us up for the playoffs to kind of find out where we are really at,” said ACA head coach Chris Smelley.
ACA’s defense has shut out four opponents this year and the Patriots’ offense has scored more than 470 points this season including a record-high 84 against Montevallo earlier in the season.
“It all starts with us offensively and senior quarterback Lawson Pratt. He’s been starting for three years and I think the game has really slowed down for him and his decision making process. Up front, our guys have done a really good job. The offensive line has created their own culture within the team and want to be the hardest working group,” Smelley added.
“I trust these guys this year. It’s just crazy the transformation from last year’s o-line to this year. They’ve bought into it and they work hard and I don’t have to think about anything. They have my back and I have theirs,” said ACA quarterback Lawson Pratt.
ACA has won 19 straight regular-season games. You can watch a full recap of the game on Sideline beginning Friday at 10:25 p.m. only on WBRC.
