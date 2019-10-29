WBRC Sideline Week 10 Schedule

WBRC Sideline Week 10 Schedule
WBRC Sideline (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | October 29, 2019 at 5:36 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 5:36 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football is back in full swing in Alabama! Check below for a list of games we’ll be at this Friday night.

Game of the Week - American Christian at Bibb County

Helena at Calera

Glencoe at West End-Walnut Grove

Clay-chalkville at Gadsden City

Homewood at Paul Bryant

Russell Christian vs. Tabernacle Christian (at Tuscaloosa Christian)

Sumiton Chr. at Victory Christian

IMG at Hoover

Shades Valley at Spain Park

Mtn Brook at Gardendale

Tarrant at Fultondale

Briarwood at Hueytown

Vestavia at Huffman

J.O. at Parker

Susan Moore at Cleveland

JB Pennington at Oneonta

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.