WBRC Sideline Week 10 Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football is back in full swing in Alabama! Check below for a list of games we’ll be at this Friday night.
Game of the Week - American Christian at Bibb County
Helena at Calera
Glencoe at West End-Walnut Grove
Clay-chalkville at Gadsden City
Homewood at Paul Bryant
Russell Christian vs. Tabernacle Christian (at Tuscaloosa Christian)
Sumiton Chr. at Victory Christian
IMG at Hoover
Shades Valley at Spain Park
Mtn Brook at Gardendale
Tarrant at Fultondale
Briarwood at Hueytown
Vestavia at Huffman
J.O. at Parker
Susan Moore at Cleveland
JB Pennington at Oneonta
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.