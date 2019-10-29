UA waiving application fee for a week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is giving interested students a bit of a break in November.
The University is waiving its application fee Nov. 4-10.
During Free App Week, all UA colleges are participating including, Undergraduate Admissions, the Graduate School and Bama By Distance.
To receive a free application code, applicants need to first submit their information through an online form any time that week. Upon receipt of the code, prospective students should then complete the application, entering the code before submission. The code expires at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 10. Applicants have until that time to submit their applications and supporting documents, such as transcripts.
Applicants should complete the form for their school of interest:
