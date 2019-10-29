Rural Calhoun County voters to decide on Sunday alcohol sales

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Another east Alabama government is asking its citizens if they want to buy alcohol on Sundays.
Last week, the Calhoun County Commission voted to put the Sunday sales question on the ballot.
So far, the rural parts of Calhoun County don’t allow Sunday sales. Just a short distance away, Anniston and Oxford both do, as do Piedmont, Jacksonville and Weaver.
In fact, all but two cities - Hobson City and Ohatchee - in the county have approved that measure.
The vote would affect a number of convenience and grocery stores, and two golf courses - Silver Lakes Robert Trent Jones and Pine Hill.
Commissioners say they haven’t gotten any number of requests for the measure, but thought it was time to let the voters decide.
“It’s not something we’ve had, [where] we’ve been overrun with requests one day or another,” said Commission Chairman Tim Hodges. “We feel like it’s time for us to put it out there, and if people want it, they want it, and if they don’t, they don’t.”
Voters will decide whether they want to buy alcohol on Sundays in the March 3rd primary.
