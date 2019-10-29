Man wanted in Birmingham gas station robbery accused of throwing clerk to the ground

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are looking for a robbery suspect they say threw a gas station clerk to the floor.
Investigators say at 10:23 p.m. on Friday October 18, the man entered the Exxon gas station located at 4101 1st Avenue North.
Upon entering, the report said he walked throughout the store as if he were shopping.
Officers said the man began to shoplift clothing items and tried to leave.
He was confronted by the store clerk, and officers said the two physically fought before the suspect threw the clerk to the floor.
The man got away in a silver Nissan Sentra.
The store clerk did sustain an injury to the knee and was taken to St. Vincent’s for further evaluation.
If you know the man in the video call BPD robbery detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.
