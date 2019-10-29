A man charged with killing 2 people in Cullman County dies from injuries in a suicide attempt

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Matthew Lewayne Clayton, accused of shooting three people and killing two in the Prospect Mountain area has died.
The Cullman County Coroner confirmed Tuesday Clayton died from injuries sustained during a suicide attempt in his cell last Friday.
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Clayton in connection to the deadly confrontation on October 21.
Deputies said when they arrived on County Road 223, they found 76-year-old Thomas Frank DeWillie and 75-year-old Rollan Frank Edwards dead at the scene. At last check the third victim, 48-year-old Jody Jay Tudor was still in the hospital.
According to the sheriff the victims knew Clayton, and this was not the first time there had been conflict between them.
