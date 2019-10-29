Losing sight to gain insight: diners eat meal blindfolded to understand more about visual impairment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Imagine not being able to read a menu or find your seat without assistance. Dozens of folks experienced that eating “dinner in the dark” to try and understand more about vision impairment.
It was a great turnout to the 4th annual Dinner in the Dark at Rojo in Highland Park Monday night. The event hosted by UAB Connections, a support group for the visually impaired, and Callahan Eye Center has diners ate an entire meal blindfolded.
“The servers come and they verbally read the menu to you. You have to choose an item that you think you can eat without vision and then they go through the entire dining experience without vision,” said UAB Connections support group facilitator Molly Cox.
The participants put on eyewear that either completely or partially obstructs their vision.
Ashley Specht said she participated because she has family members with vision disorders.
"It's really good to know how they experience what we take for granted," said Specht.
Cox said Dinner in the Dark builds compassion and understanding of the challenges the visually impaired face.
“It’s a health condition that affects a large part of the population here in Birmingham as well as nationally. And something just as easy as eating a meal with someone who’s sighted, becomes a really big barrier and challenge for someone living with a vision impairment,” said Cox.
Organizers said the money raised will be used to continue UAB connections outreach efforts.
