LendingTree: Best places for young families to live in Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Researchers at LendingTree surveyed over 100 Alabama cities for family-friendly factors.
“We wanted to identify the places where parents can achieve higher incomes, secure affordable housing and still expect a good education for their kids. Here, we highlight the best places for young families in Alabama,” the website reads.
The top 10 are as follows:
1. Mountain Brook
2. Vestavia Hills
3. Homewood
4. Madison
5. Muscle Shoals
6. Meridianville
7. Moores Mill
8. Southside
9. Satsuma
10. Chelsea
To read the full report, click this link.
