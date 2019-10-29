The Happy Olive: Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Stuffed Pork Tenderloin
Ingredients:
2 pack lemon pepper pork tenderloin
3-4 oz Happy Olive Black Truffle oil
2-3 oz Happy Olive Black Berry Ginger Balsamic
1 container Happy Olive 4 Winds Jalapeno Feta Dip
10 pieces slightly cooked applewood smoked bacon
2 tsp Happy Olive Smoked Bacon Sea Salt
2 tsp Homestead Fines Apple Jalapeno Chutney
Directions:
Brown Pork Tenderloin in Black Truffle oil and Blackberry Ginger balsamic in saucepan
• Place in oven at 375 for 25-30 minutes until red inside (rare-medium)
• Slice almost in half
• Spread feta dip inside the pork tenderloin
• Wrap in partially cooked bacon - use toothpicks
• Sprinkle with Happy Olive Bacon Sea Salt
• Cook for 15-20 minutes until done
• Slice & garnish with Homestead Fines Apple Jalapeno Chutney (You can find at the Happy Olive!) Enjoy!
Serving Accompaniment Suggestions:
Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach with raspberry or blueberries & blue cheese crumbles with Happy Olive Garlic Olive Oil and Cranberry Pear Balsamic drizzles.
Baked Sweet Potato
Baked Sweet Potato, Happy Olive Blood Orange Olive Oil Drizzle, top with blue cheese crumbles.
