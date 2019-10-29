Getting ready for a cold trick or treat this Halloween

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As J-P and Jill said Halloween night may be a cold one this year.
So what will happen if it rains? In the past some local officials have changed their trick or treat day because of severe weather, but Scott McBrayer, the mayor of Homewood, said parents and event organizers will make that decision.
“Most people at this point are going to have to use their common sense and just be very cautious of the weather and make their best judgement as to what they will need to do with the children,” McBrayer said.
The mayor said regardless of what mother nature has in store on Halloween, he would like trick or treating and other events to go on as scheduled.
“I’m not sure how many organizations like churches and things like that will be doing their own things within their groups but certainly everyone is welcome to check and call and see. Hopefully the weather will hold off or at least give us a little break where the kids can get out and have a good time,” the mayor said.
