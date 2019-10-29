FIRST ALERT: Rain possible south of I-20 Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day with increasing clouds and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. A dense fog advisory has been issued for most of Central Alabama until 9am for the potential to see visibility less than a quarter of a mile. If you encounter dense fog this morning, make sure you slow down and use your low beams. Clouds are expected to increase late this morning and into the afternoon hours. We will likely end up cloudy with high temperatures approaching the lower 70s. We have a small chance for widely scattered showers staying along and south of I-20 today. Any rain that falls will likely occur in the late afternoon and evening hours. Moisture will likely move northwards and increase in coverage tonight and tomorrow as we wait on our next cold front.