FIRST ALERT: Rain possible south of I-20 Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day with increasing clouds and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. A dense fog advisory has been issued for most of Central Alabama until 9am for the potential to see visibility less than a quarter of a mile. If you encounter dense fog this morning, make sure you slow down and use your low beams. Clouds are expected to increase late this morning and into the afternoon hours. We will likely end up cloudy with high temperatures approaching the lower 70s. We have a small chance for widely scattered showers staying along and south of I-20 today. Any rain that falls will likely occur in the late afternoon and evening hours. Moisture will likely move northwards and increase in coverage tonight and tomorrow as we wait on our next cold front.
FIRST ALERT: You will want to grab the rain gear again by tomorrow morning as plenty of moisture spreads into Alabama. Rain will be likely tomorrow, and it could be heavy at times. We will likely stay cloudy with off and on showers throughout the day. High temperatures climbing into the lower 70s with southerly winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph.
STRONG HALLOWEEN COLD FRONT: Halloween is looking very wet with a lot of changes occurring. A strong cold front is expected to move into Alabama Thursday afternoon. Ahead of the front, we will likely see widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures could approach the lower 70s before noon, but temperatures are expected to drop significantly behind the cold front Thursday evening. Trick-or-Treaters will need to be dressed for wet and cold conditions Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures could drop from the upper 60s to the 40s by 6-7 p.m. It will be very breezy as well as temperatures drop quickly behind the front. Make sure the kids hare bundled up before they walk outdoors Thursday evening!
RAINFALL POTENTIAL THROUGH THURSDAY: The latest models are showing rainfall totals of around 1-3 inches of rain across most of Central Alabama. Higher rainfall totals can be expected along and north of I-20/59. No doubt the combination of rainfall totals from last week and this week will significantly help our drought conditions across the state.
POTENTIAL FROST FRIDAY/SATURDAY MORNINGS: Models are showing temperatures dropping into the mid-30s Friday and Saturday morning across North and Central Alabama. It would not surprise me if a few spots drop near freezing in our northern counties. You’ll want to make sure you protect your plants and bring your pets inside as temperatures drop to their coldest readings of the season.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We will likely stay mostly dry over the weekend with very chilly temperatures for this time of the year. Highs are expected to stay in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s. It will feel more like winter for a few days. We could see extra clouds move in Saturday with more sunshine returning on Sunday.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app for the latest weather information.
Have a great Tuesday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.