Chicago Mike’s Hot Dogs nominated for Small Business of the Year in Pell City

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Michelle Collum recalls the days her hot dog stand, Chicago Mike’s, operated in Hoover.
On one particular day, several customers called her up and expressed concern over a number of police cars, fire trucks and WBRC news vehicles parked outside her business. She joked they must've liked the special that day.
That hot dog stand that was once popular in Homewood is up for small business of the year in Pell City.
Chicago Mike’s Hot Dogs moved to Pell City two years ago when the landlord evicted them from their lot in Homewood after their lease expired. Someone else wanted the lot.
Owners Kyle and Michelle Collum, who had bought the business back in 2012, were from Pell City and felt it was time to return home.
The stand serves dishes such as the Big Dog, the Chicago Dog, they still serve the Vulcan Dog, and Mike's Cowboy T bone burger.
Chicago Mike's has also developed its own core group of Pell City customers.
"Business has been really good," says co-owner Michelle Collum. "There's nothing like a hot dog stand in this town. There's nothing like what we offer, so people have been very happy to see us. And fortunately, we have older customers who have followed us."
Chicago Mike’s is up against Jamison Taylor’s School of Music and Partners by Design for the Pell City Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Awards.
The winner for this year will be announced at a luncheon November 13.
