Chelsea schools already seeing benefits from school sales tax increase

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - It has been almost a month since Chelsea increased its sales tax one cent. All the pennies are adding up and by the first of November, the city of Chelsea should have a check for $125,000 to go towards grants for all of Chelsea’s schools.
Mayor Tony Picklesimer says that the city has set up a school grant program called the Nick program where anyone from the school can submit a grant request for the money from the tax increase.
“We received well over 100 different grant request from teachers. We actually got grant request from all five schools,” Mayor Picklesimer explains.
The city is using the $125,000 from the month of October to go towards granting several of those wishes.
“Some of it is Chromebooks - lots of Chromebooks. You know, our five-year goal is to say that every student in all five of our schools has a Chromebook available to them so there’s lots of Chromebooks in there,” the mayor explained.
The estimate is that the new tax increase will bring over $1 million into Chelsea schools each year. Since Chelsea schools are in the Shelby County school district, all of those funds will go to the classroom and school programs, but not to the buildings themselves.
They mayor says he hopes for grant committee approval by the end of November. That way, the teachers can start the second semester with their new tools.
