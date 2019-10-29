Carvana may be considering Bessemer for new facility

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Bessemer in the running again for more big business and 400 jobs.
According to a report in the Birmingham Business Journal, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a rapidly expanding online car dealer, is planning an automobile inspection and reconditioning center facility in Jefferson County that could create up to 400 jobs and represent a potential investment of more than $40 million.
The company has been rapidly growing its network of reconditioning centers in recent years – including projects in North Carolina, Florida, Indiana and others – and the proposed Bessemer facility is comparable to most of those projects in terms of size and cost.
Representatives of Carvana have not yet responded to requests for comment from the BBJ.
On Nov. 7, the Jefferson County Commission will consider incentives for the project. Those incentives include up to $114,000 to fund a portion of the company’s capital investment.
The city of Bessemer is also considering incentives for the project that would include a 10-year abatement of certain noneducational taxes and half of the company’s permit costs.
