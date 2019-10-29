Ali Cantrell: Classic Beef Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients:
1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
4 medium red, yellow or green bell peppers
1/2 cup minced onion
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with green peppers and onions, drained
1/2 cup cooked white or brown rice
3 tablespoons tomato paste
2 teaspoons dried parsley leaves
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Chopped fresh parsley leaves
Directions:
Coat a large baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. Heat oven to 475°F. Cut tops off bell peppers; set tops aside. Using a paring knife, carefully remove the membranes and seeds from bell peppers. Arrange peppers about 2 inches apart in prepared baking dish. Place tops on empty peppers. Cover baking dish tightly with aluminum foil; bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven; cool slightly.
Meanwhile, heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef, onion and garlic; cook 3 to 4 minutes, breaking beef into 1/2 inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Stir in tomatoes, rice, tomato paste, dried parsley, salt and black pepper; cook 3 to 4 minutes until heated through, stirring occasionally.
Remove pepper tops. Divide beef mixture evenly among peppers; replace tops. Bake in 475°F oven 17 to 22 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted into center of beef mixture registers 160°F and bell peppers are tender. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of it the ground beef is done.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.