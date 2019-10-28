‘You can’t have a worse crime than this’: Legally what happens next in Kamille McKinney’s murder case?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown sat in a Jefferson County courtroom Friday.
It was the first of what will likely be several appearances in court.
“We just want to make sure that justice is served in whatever manner justice comes,” said Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr, after Friday’s initial appearance hearing.
While Carr and his team work to make their case, Stallworth and Brown are being held without bond.
At least one defense attorney thinks it’s possible they are being kept out of the general population. “A three-year-old, you can’t have a worse crime than this,” said Attorney Roger Appell.
“Even people that have been convicted of crimes don’t like this kind of situation,” said Appell.
While he’s not directly involved in this case, Appell has handled several other capital murder defenses in the past. He thinks a plea bargain is unlikely.
"This one is going to be very, very difficult to settle because of the high visibility of this. And we’re talking about a three-year-old child. This case absolutely makes no sense,” said Appell.
Public sentiment certainly doesn’t appear to be in favor of a deal. By Monday afternoon, an online petition calling for “no plea deal” and the “maximum punishment,” had already been signed thousands of times.
Police said last week they feel they have those responsible, but also promise to stay on the case. “We are going to continue our investigation for Kamille every single day until, you know their access to the light of day becomes very limited,” said Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith.
