Soon, residents will hear knocks on their doors and it will be the police, and it’s a good thing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Public Safety Director for the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District discussed his plans Monday to improve safety at several communities.
“I will be working together with local law enforcement, Birmingham Police Department, on some new initiatives. Things we have talked about, but for security reasons I don’t want to say those right now," said Ken Foreman, Public Safety Director.
However, Foreman said the new safety initiatives will be far reaching and constantly re-evaluated.
The Housing Authority and Birmingham Police just entered into a new contract that places a total of 16 officers in housing communities.
“You want to look at every area. Because sometimes crimes happen as crimes of opportunity, regardless of whatever you have set up. And so we always want to look at how to better improve with cameras, lighting,” he said.
Foreman began his job with the Housing Authority, only weeks before Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was kidnapped while playing at Tom Brown Village. Her body was later discovered at a landfill. Over the summer, 4-year old Jurnee Coleman was killed after being hit by a stray bullet in her Mark’s Village Home. “Our hearts go out to the families that have suffered loss,” said Foreman.
However, to prevent future tragedies, and cut down on crime in general, Foreman added it’s going to take a community effort.
Soon, residents will hear knocks on their doors and it will be the police. "But in this case it will be something that’s good. Police officer knocking on the door. Introducing themselves, getting to know the community,” he said.
