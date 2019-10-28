Safe places to trick or treat in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween traditions geared towards safe trick or treating continue over the next few days in Tuscaloosa.
Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue welcomes kids to come by any fire station on Halloween night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to trick or treat.
“Halloween is supposed to be a fun night. It’s a fun night for the kids and it’s supposed to be fun for the parents. You want to make sure you check all the candy. When you come to the fire station, you know that it’s already been checked, that we’re making sure you’ve got a safe place to come to get candy,” Chad Smith with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue explained.
The Firefighter union Local 403 will buy $500 to a $1000 worth of candy and spread it out among all 12 fire stations in the city.
University of Alabama sororities are stepping up too. Children 12 and younger can trick or treat Tuesday night at sorority houses on Magnolia, Colonial and Judy Bonner Drive from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“We work really hard to make sure it’s a safe community event. We’ll have UAPD there and Tide EMS so we want to make sure we’ve covered all our bases,” Jessica Smith, with the University of Alabama Panhellenic Association continued. “We do this to help provide a safe place for everybody to go to. We want make sure everybody stays safe on Halloween.”
Once again, trick or treating on Alabama’s sorority row is Tuesday night. Kids can wear costumes, but they’re asked not to wear masks or have realistic looking weapons.
The Fire Station locations in Tuscaloosa are as follows:
- Station 1- 1501 Greensboro Avenue
- Station 2- 322 Paul Bear Bryant Drive East
- Station 3- 202 Rice Valley Road North East
- Station 4- 815 25th Avenue East
- Station 6- 3601 Loop Road
- Station 7- 105 Skyland Blvd
- Station 8- 2200 Eutaw Highway
- Station 9- 3942 Woodland Forest Drive
- Station 10- 8101 New Watermelon Road
- Station 11-10293 Covered Bridge Road
- Station 12- 7525 Robert Cardinal Road
