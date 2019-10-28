Public officials warning of dangers of mosquitos

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, Alabama Public Health Officials confirmed that a Baldwin County resident died from complications of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
The death marks the first human case in Alabama in five years.
Experts warn that that there is still a threat of mosquito bites and that there are several activities to keep in mind to prevent bites.
The recent dose of rains, coupled with the warm temperatures, creates a major motivator for what mosquitoes can do. The start of the winter months usually signifies that they will died out in population.... Or do they?
“Until you have a good solid frost for several nights in a row, they are still going to be active,” says Clint Hester of Stark Exterminators in Birmingham.
Hester says that because of the recent extended warm temperatures, his crews will have to spray well into the month of November. He warns that the threat of any illnesses caused by mosquitos will remain until the spray season is over.
He suggests everyone should take the same approach in getting rid of mosquitoes in their homes as they do in the summer months, and to do so until a further weather related notice.
“Keeping standing water away from the house, flip over water bowls, flip over any standing buckets. Cleaning out the gutters and installing gutter guards to keep them from getting sort of backed up. Those sort of things will help out,” said Hester.
