Police investigating fatal double shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a double shooting Sunday night that left one person dead.
Police say they responded to a call of an altercation at 7:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Shawnee Lane. Arriving officers discovered two victims inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were transported to UAB Hospital, where one victim later died.
Neither victim has been identified. Police did not release any suspect information.
