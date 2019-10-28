No “major injuries” after two Birmingham officers get in accidents during chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Birmingham police officers in two different patrol cars got into accidents during a chase Monday.
Investigators said the East Precinct officers attempted to stop a vehicle stolen out of Jefferson County.
They pursued the vehicle into North Precinct, the downtown Birmingham-area. That’s where one of the Birmingham patrol vehicles had an accident with another car.
The pursuit continued to the Southside where another patrol vehicle had an accident.
There were no major injuries.
The officers were checked out as a precaution.
The person driving the stolen vehicle fled the area, but officers later found the vehicle abandoned on the Southside.
No one is in custody.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.