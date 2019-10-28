Mixed use development coming to downtown Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A big investment is coming to historic downtown Oxford.
Carol Frederick, a developer from California, plans to build a mixed use development, near the city's Performing Arts Center.
She tells us it will be located between Choccolocco Street and Snow Streets, and also between Hale Street and Whiteside Street.
It would involve retail shops on the lower level, and loft apartments right over them.
She says it will change the face of downtown Oxford, which is undergoing a lot of revitalization work.
Charlotte Hubbard, a council member who owns Hubbard's on Main Restaurant, agrees.
"We've had several people who have expressed interest in bringing businesses and actually living downtown. A lot of older people that are ready to downsize are looking forward to having some apartments,"
Carol Frederick also says millennials, in particular, like to locate within walking distance of stores and activities. The development would not be far from the Quintard Mall, as well as Dollar General, Dorsey’s Supermarket and a number of restaurants.
Construction is expected to being in the spring.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.