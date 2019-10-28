Man accused of killing BPD officer pleads not guilty at arraignment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused of killing Birmingham Sgt. Wytasha Carter pled not guilty Monday morning during an arraignment hearing.
The trial date will be set on November 14 during a court hearing. Judge Theresa Pulliam will rule on any motions and hear evidence discovery during that hearing.
Owens, 31, was indicted for capital murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and one count of marijuana possession in September. The not guilty plea Monday was for the capital murder charge. Owens waived the readings for the non-capital charges.
Owens was taken into custody in mid-February for the early-morning fatal shooting on Jan. 13. A second officer, Lucas Allums, was injured in the shooting but did survive.
The shooting happened after the officers approached two suspects during a burglary around 1:59 a.m. morning in the 900 block of 5th Ave. N. Authorities say Owens allegedly shot the two officers after a pat-down revealed he was armed. Allums was released from the hospital in January.
