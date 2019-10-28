Fog settles in to start Halloween week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the final week of October and along with Halloween this week is bringing some spooky fog.
Just be aware that there is a fog advisory beginning Sunday night and in to Monday morning. Visibility will be greatly impacted so drive cautiously and you’ll be just fine. Monday will also bring low temperatures. Temperatures will start in the 50′s and top out in the 70s later in the day.
A system from the gulf moves in and brings clouds Tuesday and the chance for rain increases into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
A cold front rolls in during the day on Thursday indicating colder temperatures and a chance of rain on Halloween.
Check in throughout the week for all your weather updates!
