FIRST ALERT: Rain expected to return mid-week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our week with a Dense Fog Advisory issued for central and east Alabama. That advisory is set to expire at 8 a.m.
Normal morning lows for this time of the year are close to 49 degrees, and as of 4 a.m. the temp in Birmingham was 48.
Clouds will likely be a little slow to clear today, but we should eventually see mostly sunny skies by this afternoon, with highs topping out close to 72 degrees, which is again very close to normal temps for this time of the year.
On Tuesday, look for increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers, with morning temps near 56 and highs near 75.
Wednesday brings a chance of rain and storms, with morning temps in the mid-60s and highs in the mid-70s.
While we do have a chance of rain and storms on Halloween, it looks like most of the showers will be moving into east Alabama and then out of the area by the time Trick or Treaters will begin dinging doorbells. Highs are expected in the low 70s Thursday afternoon.
Our temps are expected to drop rapidly Thursday night, dropping into the upper 30s by Friday morning.
Expect mostly clear skies Friday through the weekend, with morning temps in the 30s to low 40s...highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
