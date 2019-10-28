Blitz build for set home under construction for Tuscaloosa veteran

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gloria Burns felt emotional from all the community support.
She’s getting ta Habitat For Humanity home built for her family.
“This is a God send. It’s a blessing. I dreamed for many, many years. And now God has answered my prayers and I’m thankful,” she told WBRC.
Dozens attended a groundbreaking ceremony Monday in Alberta. Many attendees have ties to the military.
They wanted to help Burns, who was honorably discharged from the Army in 1981, get a new start in a new home.
“This is the first Blitz Build we’ve done for a veteran,” according to Ellen Potts, the Executive Director for Habitat Humanity Tuscaloosa.
The home’s foundation is already in place. Work should start on the rest of the project on November 11th. Groups like Hillcrest High School’s JROTC program pledged to help see the project completed by November 16th.
“They have dedicated their lives to service to the country and us being JROTC we’re always looking to help our veterans because they’re why we’re here today and why we have the freedoms we have,” explained Hillcrest High School JROTC Battalion Commander Jacquelyn Samuel. “It just makes me feel wonderful. It’s just a blessing and if you keep asking me questions, I’m just going to start crying. It’s a blessing to see everyone come out for me and my family.”
Habitat For Humanity still needs some money to pay for the construction of Burns’s home. You can donate by going to www.HabitatTuscaloosa.org/give. Then click on the Gloria Burns Veterans Build Fund.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.