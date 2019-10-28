BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police want to hear from you.
The department is holding a public comment information session Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.
The session will be conducted in the Birmingham Police Academy located at 401 6TH Ave South Birmingham, Alabama 35205.
The session is part of the department's accreditation process.
BPD is scheduled for a site-based assessment as part of a program to achieve accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards.
Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), the program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.
Telephone comments as well as appearance at the public information session are limited to 3 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. Copies of the standards can be viewed at Birmingham Police Headquarters, 1710 1st Avenue North, Birmingham AL 35203. The contact is Lieutenant Julie J. Quigley-Vining, and she can be reached at 205-254-1716.
