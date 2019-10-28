Be wary of stopping for broken down vehicles

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A word of warning for good samaritans stopping for broken down vehicles. The city of Graysville says you could be setting yourself up to be robbed.
“It’s a shame good hearted people are afraid to stop and do something like this now,” David Smitherman with the Central Alabama Better Business Bureau said.
This silver van was posted on the Graysville Facebook page. It said the van has been parked in several locations.
Its hood up and a sign up asking for help. Some believe it’s an effort to get money or possibly rob anyone who may help. “
Now you can be robbed sitting in your own den or living room, on your own computer, or you can stop to help somebody and get robbed again,” Smitherman said.
The social media post said the van has been spotted in Walker, Blount, Jefferson and Cullman Counties. The latest location was at the Sayre exit off of Highway 78.
Smitherman said people need to be wary.
“It’s a good idea to look out for your own safety in all kinds of activities. No matter where your. Whether you are inside your home or out on the road,” Smitherman said.
Will such caution and suspicion leave people who may need help out in the cold? Smitherman suggests another way to help and stay safe.
“From my personal standpoint, I would probably call the police and tell them someone is stranded on the side of the road,” Smitherman said.
The social media post said there was a case of a broken down pickup truck in Blount County with a dead battery. Someone stopped to help and was robbed at gunpoint.
