Bama coach Nick Saban gets chippy over questions about Tua’s playing availability

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama head football Nick Saban has had enough about talking on the playing status and health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Before his annual visit with the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham, Ala., Saban talked to the media and addressed Tua’s ankle injury. Coach talked about Tua possibly returning to practice on Wednesday, but when pressed on the issue Saban got chippy.
“It is all a guessing game right now,” said Saban. “The earliest Tua will practice is Wednesday and then we will see how he progresses from there. I cannot give anything firm on his playing status, because we just don’t know right now.”
Tua Tagovailoa injured his ankle October 19 in the second quarter of the Tennessee game. He did not return for the rest of that game, then had a surgical procedure on the ankle the following day. He did not play in Bama’s last game against Arkansas.
The Tide have this week off before gearing up for No.1 LSU at home on November 9.
