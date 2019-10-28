Aunt of Homewood girl missing in Auburn encourages community to keep searching for Aniah

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The aunt of a Homewood girl who went missing last week in Auburn said Monday morning there isn’t any new news to report.
The 19-year-old college student was last seen October 23 wearing a black dress and tan boots. Her 2017 Honda CR-V was found with damage in Montgomery on Friday at an apartment complex on Boardwalk Blvd.
Authorities has not released any new information since the vehicle was found.
“Unfortunately she still is missing," Aniah’s aunt Ora Gerald said. "We were just wanting to make sure the public and the community and all those who are concerned just know to continue their efforts to report anything that they seen that is unusual and verifiable which will help all the authorities and family in our search for Aniah.”
Multiple agencies are searching for Aniah. Her family has been very active on social media in efforts to spread the word of Aniah’s disappearance.
