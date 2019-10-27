Suspect still at large after shots fired at deputy vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person who fired at deputies and struck a deputy vehicle Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred at the Valley Brook Apartments on Gallant Dr. in Birmingham. Deputies were investigating a theft and had several suspects detained in two Sheriff’s vehicles.
Someone began firing shots from a distance and struck a deputy vehicle. Neither the suspects nor the deputies were injured.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.
