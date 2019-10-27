Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Slightly cooler temperatures have arrived following the passage of a cold front overnight although clouds will linger through much of the day. We could still see some cloud breaks as moisture continues to be pushed east but with lower dew points and milder temperatures the remainder of the weekend should be nice as rain free conditions return.
High pressure will limit clouds for the beginning of the week before the next front approaches by mid-week. This will produce an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms ahead of the system Wednesday and Thursday but then drier and sharply cooler air will move in overnight Halloween night and continue over the region Friday and Saturday as high pressure once again builds into the region.
Have a pleasant rest-of-the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.