QB Mac Jones impresses as No. 1 Alabama dominates Arkansas 48-7

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama quarterback Mac Jones got his first career start against Arkansas Saturday night and left Alabama fans feeling better about their backup quarterback after his performance. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa watching from the sidelines due to an ankle injury, Jones, a redshirt sophomore, completed 18-of-22 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns.
“I felt prepared and we were really prepared, so it’s football and I’ve been playing since I was five and everyone around me has been playing since they were five, so it was fun," said Alabama backup quarterback Mac Jones.
“We weren’t afraid to throw the ball down field and we weren’t afraid to do anything that we wouldn’t normally do with Mac and I thought he did a really good job in the game and he played within himself and made really good decisions,” Nick Saban said.
Alabama will have a bye week next weekend before hosting the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 9th.
