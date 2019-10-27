Not a great Classic for local small businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The streets surrounding Legion Field are covered with fans taking in the sights—and vendors looking to cash in. Many fans say they make a budget just for this event.
“So probably maybe $200 for the paraphernalia and then if we’re going to eat out with some friends, that’s included in that also,” says Anita Pope.
“Um, about $500. Hotel, one night out, tickets to the game. I normally go home with maybe $75? But it’s worth it!” says James.
And people like Vernon Hale like to spend money on local businesses.
“We used to come out with $100 just to spend on concessions and everything,” says Hale.
Omar Rasoul is with Cajun Bistro Express. It’s their first time as a vendor at the Classic and he says, so far, so good.
“Everything’s been good, everyone is enjoying the food, so we’re smacking everybody all weekend with good flavor!” says Rasoul.
But other businesses say it’s raining anything but money.
“It’s not very good, it’s rainy but we all have hope to ride it out,” says Diamond Johnson with Thelma’s Kitchen.
Meanwhile fans are still enjoying a tradition that, for them, brings alive that old school spirit.
“It’s still the same. Fun, good friends, people, yes,” says James.
We’ll be checking in with organizers next week for that final dollar figure.
