No Tua? No problem. Alabama rolls over Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Crimson Tide wins 48-7 against the Razorbacks Saturday night, even as their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sat out with an ankle injury.
Mac Jones, a 6′2″, 205 pound sophomore out of Jacksonville, Florida, was the starting quarterback for the Tide in the homecoming game against Arkansas. Jones threw for three touchdown passes and 235 yards.
Taulia Tagovailoa also made an appearance at quarterback in the 3rd quarter completing 6 of 8 passes
Jerry Jeudy led the Tide offense in receiving with 103 yards, followed by Devonte Smith with 67 and Henry Ruggs with 47.
Najee Harris led the running game with 13 carries, 86 yards and two touchdowns, followed by Brian Robinson with 13 carries and 67 yards.
Arkansas mistakes made it increasingly difficult to keep up and the Bama defense capitalized on the opportunities, forcing a fumble that resulted in a touchdown, and a total of 3 interceptions, one of which Trevon Diggs back 86 yards for a touchdown.
The Tide is now 8-0.
