JeffCo Deputies seize drugs and guns in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies arrested three people after seizing drugs and weapons during a traffic stop in Fairfield Saturday.
Billy Williams III, Charles Young and Rodney Gildersleeve Jr. were taken into custody after deputies seized approximately 3 pounds of marijuana, 16 ounces of Promethazine syrup, 5 handguns, and $10,340.00 in US currency.
Williams was charged trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a License. he also had outstanding warrants for unlawful possession of marijuana 1, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, obstructing justice, carrying a pistol without a licence, and improper lane change.
Young was charged with trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gildersleeve Jr. was charged with trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
