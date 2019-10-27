ASU falls in triple overtime in 78th Magic City Classic

It was now Alabama State’s turn to answer. Just like they did in the first overtime, Davis and the Hornets found themselves facing another fourth down with the game on the line. And just like in the first overtime, Davis delivered. He found Allen for not only the conversion, but the 17-yard score. Life beat once again into the hearts of the Alabama State fans, but they weren’t out of the woods yet. They still needed to convert the two-point conversion. Jefferson would be the key man and everyone knew it. Jefferson attempted a simple slant pattern, and Davis threw him the ball, but the two were unable to connect. With the pass falling incomplete, it sealed another win in the Magic City Classic for the Bulldogs.