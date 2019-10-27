Alabama QB Tua Tagovialoa expected to return to practice next week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return to practice mid-week next week after suffering an ankle injury against Tennessee.
“Tua is doing really, really well. He is on the Alter G already running on the Alter G. We expect him to return to practice mid-week this week. I don’t know what he’ll be able to do or what, but that’s sort of the prognosis of where we are right now,” Nick Saban said Saturday night after the Tide’s game against Arkansas.
