Actress Melissa Joan Hart cheers on the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Actress Melissa Joan Hart was in Tuscaloosa Saturday night cheering on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
“Usually we come to the Iron Bowl when it’s in Tuscaloosa, but we at least try and come to one game a year,” said Melissa Joan Hart.
The Clarissa Explains it All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch star is from New York, but married music artist Mark Wilkerson, who’s from Enterprise, Alabama.
“I’ve been an Alabama fan for 17 years now. I grew up in New York and growing up with a lot of sisters and my one brother who is younger, we didn’t really have sports in our life. The nearest stadium was in New Jersey two or three hours away. So to meet a boy from Alabama you know, the only sports down here are Alabama or Auburn and Alabama it was because of my husband,” Melissa Joan Hart said.
Melissa Joan Hart played Alabama football trivia at the Fruit of the Loom booth before the game.
