Three people dead after car crash in Blount Co.

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Three people are dead after a car crash in Blount County early Saturday morning.
According to state troopers, 46-year-old Michael Anthony Bryant was killed after the 2006 Ford 500 he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer head on. Bryant, who was not wearing a seatbelt was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two occupants of the Blazer were also pronounced dead at the scene but have not yet been identified.
The crash occurred on Alabama Hwy 132, two miles south of Altoona at 12:10 a.m.
ALEA is still investigating the crash.
